Man arrested after Saturday night standoff with police in Medford

A 34-year-old Medford man wielding a knife was arrested without incident after a four-hour standoff with police at his home Saturday night, Medford police said.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Allston Street at about 6:30 p.m. after the man reportedly “threatened battery,” according to Medford Police Chief Jack D. Buckley.

No one was touched or hurt, Buckley said in an e-mail Sunday, and police used crisis negotiators to coax the man out of the house. The 34-year-old, whom police did not publicly identify, was a resident of the home, he said.