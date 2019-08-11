Man arrested after Saturday night standoff with police in Medford
A 34-year-old Medford man wielding a knife was arrested without incident after a four-hour standoff with police at his home Saturday night, Medford police said.
Officers responded to a home in the area of Allston Street at about 6:30 p.m. after the man reportedly “threatened battery,” according to Medford Police Chief Jack D. Buckley.
No one was touched or hurt, Buckley said in an e-mail Sunday, and police used crisis negotiators to coax the man out of the house. The 34-year-old, whom police did not publicly identify, was a resident of the home, he said.
After about four hours of negotiation, the man came out into police custody, before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for evaluation, Buckley said.
Police did not provide further information about the incident, including whether the man was alone in the house.
Buckley said the man was expected to face charges, but did not specify what charges or when the man would be arraigned, saying the man had not been medically cleared.
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.