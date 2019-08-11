MBTA bus driver sent to the hospital after goose flies into windshield

An MBTA bus driver was sent to the hospital after a goose flew into the bus windshield on Sunday morning in Newton, officials said.

The driver was treated for “shreds of glass about his face” by EMS after the large bird flew into the bus windshield, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

A picture of the bus with noticeable damage to the windshield was taken by Twitter user @SAhabibii just before noon.