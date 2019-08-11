MBTA bus driver sent to the hospital after goose flies into windshield
An MBTA bus driver was sent to the hospital after a goose flew into the bus windshield on Sunday morning in Newton, officials said.
The driver was treated for “shreds of glass about his face” by EMS after the large bird flew into the bus windshield, according to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan.
A picture of the bus with noticeable damage to the windshield was taken by Twitter user @SAhabibii just before noon.
Hello. Thanks for reaching out to us. Unfortunately, a bird flew into the windshield.— MBTA (@MBTA) August 11, 2019
Bus Officials confirmed it was a goose.— MBTA (@MBTA) August 11, 2019
The bus operator was driving a Route 59 bus at the time, and was transported to Newton-Wellesley Hospital to be checked on, according to Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman. The incident occurred around 9 a.m., he said.
No further information was immediately available.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.