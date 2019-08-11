Mild week expected with most highs in 70s

A year after a summer storm flooded roads, collapsed roofs on the North Shore, derailed a train, and stranded cars throughout Greater Boston, the weather is expected to be pleasantly mundane Sunday and into the work week.

Sunday is expected to be mild, with lots of sun, a high near 80 degrees, and a west wind of 7 to 11 miles per hour in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

The city’s annual GospelFest, an outdoor concert at City Hall Plaza that was cancelled on this weekend last year due to the storm, is expected to benefit from dry but cool conditions as nighttime temperatures fall into the mid-60s, according to forecasters.