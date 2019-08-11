Mild week expected with most highs in 70s
A year after a summer storm flooded roads, collapsed roofs on the North Shore, derailed a train, and stranded cars throughout Greater Boston, the weather is expected to be pleasantly mundane Sunday and into the work week.
Sunday is expected to be mild, with lots of sun, a high near 80 degrees, and a west wind of 7 to 11 miles per hour in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.
The city’s annual GospelFest, an outdoor concert at City Hall Plaza that was cancelled on this weekend last year due to the storm, is expected to benefit from dry but cool conditions as nighttime temperatures fall into the mid-60s, according to forecasters.
Monday, the anniversary of the rainstorm, will likely be sunny with a breeze and a high near 86, forecasters said.
There is a chance of precipitation overnight into Tuesday morning, when the possibility of showers and thunderstorms becomes more likely, according to the weather service. Showers could last past midnight, though the likelihood decreases after 10 p.m.
Temperatures are expected to remain moderate throughout the week, as highs reach near 80 Tuesday, 75 Wednesday, 77 Thursday, 76 Friday, and 79 Saturday, forecasters said.
Rain could also return in the early hours Friday before giving way to a sunny day, according to the weather service.
