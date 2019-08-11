Old Orchard Beach lifeguards rescue 18 in a single day Friday
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — At Old Orchard Beach in Maine, lifeguards rescued 18 swimmers in a single day on Friday.
Lifeguards told WGME-TV that the Ocean Park area is where most riptides form — and that they stayed on duty an extra two hours past normal shift to keep watch.
Keith Willett, lifeguard captain, said warning flags should not be ignored.
He said swimmers should talk to lifeguards if there’s a yellow flag. If there’s a red flag, then swimmers should stay out of the water altogether.
He said most of the rescued swimmers on Friday were children. Sunday’s forecast had called for calmer conditions, with a surf of 1 to 2 feet.
