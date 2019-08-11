Shark sightings temporarily close two Cape Cod beaches Sunday morning
Two Cape Cod beaches were temporarily closed to swimming after shark sightings Sunday morning, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy
Nauset Beach in Orleans was temporarily closed for an hour after a great white shark was sighted just 15 yards out in front of the northern lifeguard stand, according to the conservancy’s Sharktivity app, which confirmed the sighting. It marked the first such sighting of the weekend cited on the app.
About an hour later, Coast Guard Beach in Eastham was also closed to swimmers for an hour after spotter planes caught sight of a shark nearby, according to the app. The beach was expected to reopen at about noon.
Advertisement
Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.