N.H. sheriff accused of drunken driving

TILTON, N.H. — The sheriff of Merrimack County is accused of drunken driving.

Tilton police received a report that Scott Hilliard was driving erratically Friday, according to WMUR-TV. The caller followed Hilliard’s vehicle into a restaurant parking lot where officers arrested Hilliard on Friday.

Hilliard, who was not on duty, was released on bail and will appear in court later this month.