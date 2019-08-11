Woman dies after sailboat and motorboat collide off Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — One person has died following a collision between a motorboat and a sailboat participating in a regatta off Newport, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard was notified of the collision at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday and learned that a female crew member on the sailboat had been thrown into the water, according to Petty Officer Zachary Hupp.

Hupp said the woman had been pulled unresponsive from the water prior to the arrival of a rescue boat launched from Coast Guard Station Castle Hill. She was later pronounced dead.