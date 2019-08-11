scorecardresearch

Worcester firefighter injured in 3-alarm fire

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Correspondent,August 11, 2019, 4 minutes ago
(Worcester Fire Department/Twitter)

A firefighter was injured in a 3-alarm fire in a Worcester home early Sunday morning, the Worcester fire department said.

The fire broke out at 114R June St., an unoccupied dwelling, according to a tweet from the department.

The department tweeted at 2:17 a.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital with a back injury, the tweet said.

No further information was immediately available.

