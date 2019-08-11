2 Worcester men charged with trafficking more than 2 kilos of cocaine

Two men have been arrested for allegedly trafficking more than two kilograms of cocaine after a package containing the drugs was mailed to one man’s address in Worcester, officials said.

Carmelo Andujar, 40, and Ernest R. Daigle, 62 — both of Worcester — were arrested on Friday and are facing charges for trafficking a class B controlled substance (cocaine) over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

An investigation began after a suspicious package was discovered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 4, according to statement from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.