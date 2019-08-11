2 Worcester men charged with trafficking more than 2 kilos of cocaine
Two men have been arrested for allegedly trafficking more than two kilograms of cocaine after a package containing the drugs was mailed to one man’s address in Worcester, officials said.
Carmelo Andujar, 40, and Ernest R. Daigle, 62 — both of Worcester — were arrested on Friday and are facing charges for trafficking a class B controlled substance (cocaine) over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.
An investigation began after a suspicious package was discovered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on August 4, according to statement from Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office.
Advertisement
The United Parcel Service alerted Homeland Security Investigations, which determined that the package contained more than two kilograms of cocaine and was bound for Daigle’s address, the statement said.
A controlled delivery to Daigle’s home was planned and executed. Andujar was arrested on Friday after picking up the package at Daigle’s home, the statement said.
Daigle was arrested a short time later in Shrewsbury.
Both men are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Worcester Central District Court, Early’s office said.
Jordan Frias can be reached at jordan.frias@globe.com.