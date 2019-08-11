18-year-old shot in Salem Saturday, flown to Boston for treatment
An 18-year-old man was shot in Salem during a drive-by shooting Saturday and flown to Boston for his injuries, police said.
Salem police Captain Frederick Ryan said Sunday afternoon that the teenager is stable and talking with Salem Police Department detectives.
Police believe the shooting was retaliatory in nature and targeted the 18-year-old, Ryan said.
No further information was immediately available.
