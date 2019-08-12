He allegedly punched and slapped a 77-year-old man while riding trolley in Dorchester

A 26-year-old Boston man was arrested Sunday for allegedly punching and slapping a 77-year-old fellow rider on the Red Line trolley between Ashmont and Butler stations, authorities said Monday.

Aaron Callender-Maloney, 26, of Boston is accused of assaulting a 77-year-old man Sunday while aboard a trolley on the Mattapan-Ashmont line.

He and another man boarded the train at Ashmont, and the second male had a bicycle with him, the release said. The trolley operator said the bike wasn’t allowed on board, and Callender-Maloney lost it, according to the statement.

The release said he “became irate and remained on the trolley. Callender-Maloney threaten[ed] the operator as the trolley continued on stating ‘Don’t think I’m going to let that slide.’ At one point the male removed his shirt and took a position close to the operator. At this time a 77-year-old male victim attempted to calm Callender-Maloney down and diffuse the situation. Callender-Maloney responded by striking the victim with a closed fist in the face and then slapping him twice.”

Transit Police responded to Butler station when the train pulled in around 7:20 p.m., but by that time Callender-Maloney had fled, police said.

He couldn’t hide for long.

“Determined officers conducted an area search and located Callender-Maloney, still shirtless, on River Street where they placed him into custody for Assault & Battery on an Elderly Person,” the statement said.

It wasn’t known if Callender-Maloney had hired a lawyer.

