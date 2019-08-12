Boston Medical Center pathogen specialist hails new Ebola study hinting at possible cure

The head of the Special Pathogen Unit at Boston Medical Center on Monday hailed the “major news” coming out of an NIH clinical trial that shows two therapies have had success in combating the deadly Ebola virus.

“IMPORTANT: Major news in #Ebola RCT in #DRC:s,” said Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, the director of the BMC’s pathogen unit, in a Twitter message. “The preliminary results in 499 study participants indicated that individuals receiving REGN-EB3 or mAb114 had a greater chance of survival compared to participants in the other two arms (remdesivir and ZMapp).”

Bhadelia added that “overall mortality in this outbreak is still 67% which highlights the work we need to do to build community trust, identify cases early, get patients to care early to improve survival w/ these drugs.”