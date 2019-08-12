Boston police identify fatal shooting victim as Dorchester teenager
Boston police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Dorchester last week as Aquil Muhammad, 18.
He was found shot on Wildwood Street around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 6, officials said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died two days later.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.
