Cool start to Monday, rain on the way for Tuesday

[615AM] Another cool start to the day. You'll feel temperatures in the 50s and 60s as you head out the door this morning. pic.twitter.com/0sqAXdz2r3

Monday got off to a cool start in Boston, with temperatures in the 60s. Forecasters said to expect plenty of sunshine and highs to reach the mid-80s.

Monday will be sunny and warm, and Tuesday will be humid and rainy, according to the National Weather Service.

“One more seasonably, dry day on tap for Monday despite the chance for a few spot showers across northwest MA,” forecasters tweeted. “Thereafter we’re looking at a potential soaking for Tuesday w/ heavy downpours & the possibility of some localized flooding.”

Forecasters said Monday night will become increasingly cloudy, with lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be humid and cloudy with highs in the upper 70s. There will be a chance of showers in the morning and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rainfall that could result in flooding.

Showers are likely Tuesday night with a chance of thunderstorms. It will continue to be muggy, with lows in the mid-60s, forecasters said.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers, and highs in the mid 70s.

“Scattered showers possible Thursday and Friday, otherwise expect Canadian high pressure to build over the region with pleasant, dry, seasonable weather for the weekend,” forecasters wrote.

