Epping, N.H., man arrested twice — by same trooper — within hours on drunken driving charges

An Epping, N.H., man is accused of driving drunk twice — after being stopped by the same New Hampshire state trooper — late Sunday and early Monday.

Kenny Nguyen, 36, was first stopped around 11:45 p.m. Sunday while driving on Route 101 in Brentwood, N.H., after police received reports of an erratically operating vehicle. State Police say Nguyen was impared at the time of the stop, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Nguyen was released about three hours later.