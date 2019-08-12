Hanson police looking for missing woman, 54, last seen Wednesday

Sandra Crispo’s family reported her missing, Hanson police said in a statement. She lives on Spofford Avenue in the town.

Hanson police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman who was last seen Wednesday, police said.

Sandra Crispo was last seen Wednesday, Hanson police said.

“Crispo also has ties to the Quincy area. The Hanson Police Department has no reason to believe any foul play is involved,” the statement said.

Hanson police are investigating her disappearance, the statement said.

“Crispo is described as a 5-foot-9 white female with blue eyes and brown hair,” police said.

Hanson police are asking anyone with information or anyone who sees someone matching Crispo’s description to call 781-293-4625.

