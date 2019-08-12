Here are some hacks to get around during the T’s fall construction projects

If you’re one of those people who would be stuck on those shuttle buses and you aren’t the Uber or Lyft sort, you might be wondering if there’s another way. Yes, there are alternatives. They will take longer and not run as frequently, but you can avoid the shuttle bus hordes.

It’s not on the level of the SafeTrack program in Washington, D.C. , which involved a bunch of weekday shutdowns, but needless to say it’s a hassle.

The MBTA plans to close down a number of its lines on weekends throughout the fall as it looks to accelerate needed repair work.

Orange Line

Tufts Medical Center, Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, State, Haymarket, North Station, Community College, and Sullivan Square stations will close for six straight weekends in October and early November.

If you’re heading to the downtown stops from the south, try hopping off at Ruggles and riding the Route 43 bus (Ruggles to Park & Tremont). The 43 stops a block or so from Tufts and a couple of blocks from Chinatown, Downtown Crossing, and State. Haymarket and North Station are about a 10-minute walk from Park and Tremont streets.

The 43 runs every 30 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

If you’re heading to the downtown stops from the north on a Saturday, consider Routes 92 and 93, which both run from Sullivan to downtown Boston.

The 92 basically parallels the Orange Line between Sullivan and State. You’ll have a couple-block walk if you want to get off at Community College or North Station. The 92 runs every 35 minutes on Saturdays. Bad news, though: there’s no Sunday service.

The 93 serves Sullivan, Haymarket, and State, and it’s a short walk to North Station. Buses run every 20 minutes or so for much of Saturday, but only hourly on Sunday.

Red Line

Broadway, South Station, Downtown Crossing, Park Street, Charles/MGH, and Kendall Square stations will close for four weekends in late November and early December.

If you’re heading to or from Dorchester or the South Shore and it’s a nice day, your best bet might be to walk to and from Broadway. South Station is not quite a 20-minute stroll from Broadway along the Fort Point Channel, and you can add on 10 minutes or so for Downtown Crossing and Park Street. The Route 11 bus also travels between Broadway, Downtown Crossing, and South Station.

Alternative transit options for those traveling downtown from the Cambridge side are limited. Put on your favorite sneakers and walk in.

Green Line

The B branch is scheduled to shut down south of Blandford Street on Sept. 7-8, Nov. 2-3, and Nov. 23-24. The C branch is scheduled to shut down Oct. 26-27.

For B branch riders headed to Blandford Street, BU East, BU Central, BU West, St. Paul Street, Pleasant Street, Babcock Street, or Packards Corner, avoid the shuttles and just hop on the Route 57 bus at Kenmore. The 57 parallels the B branch from Kenmore to Packards Corner.

Also: the B and C branches are relatively close to each other, so when one is down the other often is a short walk.

Here are the B stops, and their closest corresponding stop on the C. Distances and approximate walk times are courtesy of Google Maps.

■ Blandford Street: 0.3 miles (6 minutes) to Kenmore.

■ BU East: 0.4 miles (9 minutes) to St. Mary’s Street.

■ BU Central: 0.3 miles (7 minutes) to St. Mary’s Street.

■ BU West: 0.6 miles (13 minutes) to St. Mary’s Street.

■ St. Paul Street: 0.5 miles (11 minutes) to St. Paul Street on the C line.

■ Pleasant Street: 0.7 miles (14 minutes) to St. Paul Street.

■ Babcock Street: 0.8 miles (16 minutes) to Coolidge Corner or St. Paul St.

■ Packards Corner: 0.9 miles (19 minutes) to Coolidge Corner.

■ Harvard Avenue: 0.8 miles (17 minutes) to Coolidge Corner.

■ Griggs Street: 0.9 miles (20 minutes) to Summit Avenue.

■ Allston Street: 0.9 miles (19 minutes) to Summit Avenue.

■ Warren Street: 0.8 miles (19 minutes) to Washington Square.

■ Washington Street: 0.5 miles (10 minutes) to Washington Square.

■ Sutherland Road: 0.4 miles (8 minutes) to Englewood Avenue.

■ Chiswick Road: 0.5 miles (9 minutes) to Englewood Avenue.

■ Chestnut Hill Avenue: 0.3 miles (7 minutes) to Cleveland Circle.

Sean Smyth can be reached at sean.smyth@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @smythsays.