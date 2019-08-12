Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade gives the middle finger to media outlets
The daughter of Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” actress ensnared in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, expressed her apparent disapproval of media coverage of her family and the pending court case on Instagram.
Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a photo of herself flipping off the camera and tagged The Daily Mail, People magazine, Star Magazine, PerezHilton.com, and “everyothermediaoutlet” in the post, which appeared on her Instagram account on Aug. 11.
Giannulli and her parents have been in the spotlight since federal authorities alleged in March that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get Giannulli and her sister accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither having ever rowed. The couple pleaded not guilty.
In recent weeks, lawyers for the couple and US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office have been battling over whether the couple needs new lawyers.
Prosecutors contend the national law firm hired by the couple, Latham & Watkins LLP, has a conflict of interest because lawyers also represented USC on a real estate matter. The law firm, however, wrote in recent court papers that it no longer represents USC and should continue representing the couple.
A hearing is set for Aug. 27 on the conflict of interest issue, which has also been raised in other Varsity Blues cases where defendants are represented by other law firms with connections to USC, records show.
In late July, Olivia Giannulli and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, broke their silence and posted birthday wishes to their mother on Instagram, their first postings on the social media site since their parents became ensnared in the “Varsity Blues” college entrance scandal.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at esweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.