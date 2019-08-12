Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade gives the middle finger to media outlets

The daughter of Lori Loughlin, the “Full House” actress ensnared in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal, expressed her apparent disapproval of media coverage of her family and the pending court case on Instagram.

Olivia Jade Giannulli shared a photo of herself flipping off the camera and tagged The Daily Mail, People magazine, Star Magazine, PerezHilton.com, and “everyothermediaoutlet” in the post, which appeared on her Instagram account on Aug. 11.

Giannulli and her parents have been in the spotlight since federal authorities alleged in March that Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get Giannulli and her sister accepted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, despite neither having ever rowed. The couple pleaded not guilty.