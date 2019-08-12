Man accused in fatal stabbing of Roxbury woman due to face murder charge in Roxbury court

In a statement, Boston police said officers from District B-2 responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of Clarence Street at 12:21 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Vladir B. Chaves, 43, was arrested by police on Sunday shortly after officers responded to Clarence Street where Chaves lived with the victim in an six-family building owned by Augusto Pina who told the Globe on Sunday the couple lived with two children, ages 13 and 8.

The Roxbury man who allegedly stabbed a woman to death just hours after Boston police had escorted him from the couple’s home is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Roxbury Municipal Court on a charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

She later died from her injuries, the statement said.

Police identified Chaves as the suspect and he was arrested, the statement said.

Police did not identify the victim and did not release further details Sunday night.

Chaves’s mother, Maria Isabel de Brito, was also staying with the family over the weekend, she said in a brief interview outside the apartment building late Sunday afternoon.

“He used to be a good son,” she said in Spanish, speaking through a translator.

Early Sunday morning, Pina said he saw Boston police officers come to the building and escort Chaves out.

Pina, who lives in the building, said neighbors had told him that the woman called police after he kept the family up most of the night playing loud music.

Pina’s wife, Maria Teixeira, said she was getting ready for Mass at St. Patrick’s Church when she heard the woman’s mother scream, and went outside.

“Her mom was. . . crying, crying, ‘I want to see my daughter, I want to see my daughter,’ ” Teixeira said.

When Teixeira asked where the woman’s daughter was, she replied, “‘She’s upstairs, I need to go upstairs,’” Teixeira said. Neighbors prevented the woman from entering the apartment.

Pina said the couple had lived in the apartment for several years, and Chaves never seemed to be a problem until about two or three months ago.

“Outside [the apartment], he was excellent,” Pina said. “When he wanted to see me, he’d say my name and, ‘Good morning.’”

But in recent months, Chaves’s behavior shifted, and he began playing loud music and using “bad words” while sitting on the apartment building’s steps.

“He’s changed like day and night,” Pina said.

The woman always paid the rent, Pina said. He called her about a month ago, after Chaves banged on a door early one morning and made a lot of noise, he said.

“The next day, I called the wife, and said, ‘That’s no-no,’” Pina said he told her. “‘If that’s the way [Chaves behaves], you guys got to move.’”

Pina said she replied: “‘No, he’s got to move. I’m not going nowhere.’”

The attack on the woman roiled the Clarence Street neighborhood, which is home to many members of the city’s Cape Verdean community. The street had been decorated in anticipation of an annual parade honoring St. Lawrence, Pina said.

But that parade had to be rerouted around Clarence Street due to the stabbing, and by Sunday afternoon, police tape was tied to an iron fence near the crime scene, next to some of the flowers and balloons meant to mark the parade route.

