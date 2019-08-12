scorecardresearch

Wellfleet and Truro beaches closed Monday due to shark sightings

By Maria Lovato and Alyssa Lukpat Globe Correspondents,Updated August 12, 2019, 6 minutes ago
(AP/FILE)

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet and Head of Meadow Beach in Truro closed for an hour Monday due to shark sightings, officials said.

A shark was spotted at 11:46 a.m. by a lifeguard at Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

The beach reopened at 12:46 p.m., said a spokesperson from Cape Cod National Seashore who declined to give her name.

Head of Meadow Beach in Truro was also closed for an hour at 1:06 p.m. due to a shark sighting, according to the Sharktivity app.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat. Maria Lovato can be reached atmaria.lovato@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @maria_lovato99.

Advertisement