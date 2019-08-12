Wellfleet and Truro beaches closed Monday due to shark sightings

Marconi Beach in Wellfleet and Head of Meadow Beach in Truro closed for an hour Monday due to shark sightings, officials said.

A shark was spotted at 11:46 a.m. by a lifeguard at Marconi Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Sharktivity app.

The beach reopened at 12:46 p.m., said a spokesperson from Cape Cod National Seashore who declined to give her name.