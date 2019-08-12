Rough morning for Encore Boston Harbor after multiple disturbances, arrests at casino

Authorities said the first incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. at Mémoire, a swanky nightclub at the casino.

Four people were taken into custody early Monday at the Encore Boston Harbor casino following separate disturbances at the glittering gaming palace, according to State Police.

They won’t want an encore of this rowdy behavior.

“As a disturbance involving a large number of patrons erupted, [Gaming Enforcement Unit] Troopers and Officers requested backup units,” State Police said in a statement. “State Police-Medford and State Police-Revere patrols responded, as did Everett Police patrols and a State Police K9 unit. One person, SHANI MOHAMED ABO, 29, of Everett, was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after he became uncooperative and combative with a club security officer and responding police officers.”

Trouble flared up again around 2:15 a.m.

“Troopers and Officers responded to a second fight involving a large group in the hotel’s main lobby,” the statement said. “Troopers from the GEU and State Police-Medford located a Lynn man, who allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with two women, then pushed one of them and grabbed her cell phone from her hand and threw it across the lobby. Further investigation revealed that the suspect allegedly inappropriately touched one of the women. The suspect, HERBY CHARMANT, 25, of Lynn, was taken into custody and charged with indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct.”

Another fight broke out less than 10 minutes later.

“At approximately 2:23 a.m., Troopers responded to a third fight, this one the gaming floor,” State Police said. “Troopers from State Police-Medford quelled the disturbance and dispersed a group of people. One person, a 26-year-old Lynn man, will be summonsed to court for an assault and battery charge.”

The Lynn man wasn’t named. A second Lynn man had contact with troopers around 3 a.m.

“At approximately 3 a.m., as multiple patrons involved in disturbances were being escorted off the property by State Police and Everett Police, police attention was drawn to one man who was highly intoxicated and continually yelling,” State Police said. “That man, a 32-year-old Lynn resident, was taken into protective custody.”

Its rough morning notwithstanding, Encore has been raking in cash since the grand opening in June. The Globe reported last month that the miracle on the Mystic took in $16.7 million in gaming revenue in its opening week last month, paying out $4.1 million in taxes.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.