Roxbury man due in court for arraignment in slaying of 74-year-old grandmother in Mattapan

A Roxbury man is due to be arraigned Monday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan in April.

Boston police on Friday arrested the suspect, Dane Henry, 23, on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from the killing of Eleanor Maloney, who was struck by gunfire as she sat on the porch of her Mattapan Street home on April 6 when a shootout erupted on her block.

Maloney’s grandson, Anthony Davis, 37, was charged previously in connection with the case.