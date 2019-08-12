Roxbury man due in court for arraignment in slaying of 74-year-old grandmother in Mattapan
A Roxbury man is due to be arraigned Monday for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan in April.
Boston police on Friday arrested the suspect, Dane Henry, 23, on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from the killing of Eleanor Maloney, who was struck by gunfire as she sat on the porch of her Mattapan Street home on April 6 when a shootout erupted on her block.
Maloney’s grandson, Anthony Davis, 37, was charged previously in connection with the case.
Advertisement
He was injured during the shootout and arraigned in a Boston hospital room on charges of illegal gun possession and being an armed career criminal. A not guilty plea was entered for him during the April arraignment and he was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
Maloney’s death shocked friends, family and neighbors.
She was a beloved figure in her neighborhood and worked for 44 years at Boston Medical Center, most recently in the operating room, prior to her retirement in 2015.
Henry is scheduled to be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court Monday.
Globe Correspondent Sofia Saric contributed to this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.