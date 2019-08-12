It’s no secret: Spotlight Team wins award for shining light on secret Mass. court hearings

The investigative team captured the Pulliam prize for “Inside our secret courts,” a 2018 series exposing the tens of thousands of cases that wind up in secret court sessions — formally known as “show-cause hearings” — presided over by court clerks and usually held for suspects who haven’t been arrested and don’t pose a flight risk or danger to others. People are generally entitled to these hearings for misdemeanors, but police can request them for felonies as well.

The award, presented by the Society of Professional Journalists Foundation, honors “those who have fought to protect and preserve one or more of the rights guaranteed by the First Amendment,” the SPJ said in a statement.

The Boston Globe Spotlight Team has received the Eugene S. Pulliam First Amendment Award for its dogged reporting on secrecy in the Massachusetts court system, the Society of Professional Journalists announced Monday.

Advertisement

The Spotlight Team uncovered cases where clerks tossed charges involving serious injuries or deaths, including one brought against a Quincy taxi driver who ran over and allegedly dragged an elderly man, killing him.

In its statement Monday, the SPJ noted that the Spotlight Team’s reporting has reverberated across state government.

“The governor, the state attorney general and other top officials have called for more transparency,” the statement said. “Ten state lawmakers have filed legislation to make sure the hearings are recorded and open to the public. Top court officials acknowledged significant problems with the clerk-magistrate system and have formed a task force to study reforms.”

And that’s not all.

“The state’s highest court is considering a lawsuit brought by the Globe to give the public access to tens of thousands of files each year, where clerks admitted there was probable cause to issue criminal complaints - but declined to do so for unknown reasons,” the release said.

Advertisement

The Spotlight Team is headed to Texas next month to pick up the hardware.

“The Boston Globe Spotlight Team will receive a crystal award and travel accommodations to the Excellence in Journalism 2019 conference in San Antonio,” the statement said. “There, the staff will be honored at the SPJ President’s Installation Banquet. In addition, the Globe will be awarded $10,000 by the SPJ Foundation.”

Material from the Spotlight Team was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.