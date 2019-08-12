The T bus didn’t stop as requested, so he punched the driver repeatedly, police say

Garcia Lewis, 43, attacked the driver on a Silver Line bus late Friday night in the area of the Tufts Medical Center stop, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

A Mattapan man is facing charges for allegedly punching an MBTA bus driver about a dozen times, the T police said Monday.

“Upon arrival officers were met by the victim/MBTA operator and witnesses who relayed following: A male passenger on board the bus became upset when the operator did not stop the bus after he hit the stop button,” the statement said.

An enraged Lewis allegedly pummeled the driver, according to police.

“The operator attempted to explain he can not stop the bus where ... he wanted and the male, with a closed fist, proceeded to assault the victim in his face striking him 10 to 12 times,” the statement said. “The operator pointed out the offending male to officers.”

The man, later identified as Lewis, was still sitting on the bus, according to authorities.

“Officers approached the male, later identified as Garcia Lewis, 43, of Mattapan who was still seated on the bus and placed him into custody. Lewis was transported to TPD-HQ for the arrest booking process,” the release said. “The operator of the bus was transported to a local area hospital with facial injuries.”

The specific charges Lewis faces weren’t immediately available. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

