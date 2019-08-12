In N.H. this week, presidential candidates galore

Tuesday : Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will host a “Breakfast with Bernie” town hall at 10 a.m. at the White Mountain Chalet, Berlin. He will hold an ice cream social at 1 p.m. at the Littleton Opera House, Littleton.

If you’ve got a free afternoon or this evening this week — or are looking for an excuse to play hooky from work — the New Hampshire presidential primary offers a nearby opportunity to get out of the city and see some candidates up close. Here is a sampling of candidate appearances over the next several days. Some of these events require RSVPs; check with the campaigns for details.

Wednesday: Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall meeting at 1 p.m. at the Toad Hill Farm, Franconia.

Thursday: President Trump will hold a 7 p.m. rally at the SNHU Arena, 555 Elm St., Manchester.

Friday: Businessman Andrew Yang will participate in an ACLU civil liberties forum at 4 p.m. at the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH School of Law, 2 White St., Concord. And he’ll attend a meet-and-greet event at 6:30 at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St., Plaistow.

Friday: Former Maryland congressman John Delaney will hold a meet-and-greet event at 6 p.m., Crackskull’s Coffee & Books, 86 Main St., Newmarket.

Friday: Montana Governor Steve Bullock will appear at a house party at 6:30 p.m., 15 Nature Lane, Rochester.

Saturday: New Jersey Senator Cory Booker will appear at the Hampton Democrats Picnic at noon, 39 Mill Road, Hampton.

Saturday: Montana Governor Steve Bullock will be at a house party at 11 a.m. at the home of former state Senate president Sylvia Larsen, 23 Kensington Road, Concord.

Saturday: Former Maryland congressman John Delaney will be at a Weare Democrats cookout at 1 p.m. at the Moody Pond Marketplace, 3 George Moody Road, Weare. At 3 p.m., he’ll be at a meet-and-greet event at the West Street Ward House, 41 West St., Concord. At 6 p.m., he’ll be at another meet-and-greet event at the Upper Valley Senior Center, 10 Campbell St., Lebanon.

Saturday: Yang will hold a Nashua canvassing kick-off event at 10 a.m., 115 Main St Suite 301, Nashua. He’ll hold a meet-and-greet event at noon at the Londonderry Democrats office, 2 Litchfield Road, Londonderry. He’ll be at the New Durham Democrats’ Peaches & Politics event at 2 p.m., 51 Miller Road, New Durham. And he’ll attend a house party at 6 p.m., 4 Woodland Road, North Hampton.

Saturday: Former Housing secretary Julian Castro will attend a housing coffee at 1 p.m., Cross Roads House, 600 Lafayette Road, Portsmouth. He will hold a meet-and-greet event at 5 p.m. at 520 Washington Road, Rye.

