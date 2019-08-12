Trio nabbed for allegedly cruising through Holyoke with nearly 1,000 small heroin bags in their car

Trooper Matthew Mielke initially caught sight of the suspects’ Subaru Impreza around 6:51 p.m. while he was observing traffic on Interstate 91 South in Holyoke, the release said.

Gregory Cyr, 38, of North Adams, and Cyr’s passengers as Felix Burgos, 22, of Worcester, and a 17-year-old Springfield resident were arrested, State Police said in a statement. The Springfield teen wasn’t named because of his age.

State Police on Sunday arrested two men and a juvenile after a traffic stop in Holyoke turned up nearly 1,000 bags of heroin in the trio’s vehicle, the agency said Monday.

Mielke “queried the registration of a Subaru Impreza, and learned that the registered owner had a suspended Vermont driver’s license,” the statement said. “Trooper Mielke attempted to locate the vehicle to no success.”

But the vehicle resurfaced around 7:47 p.m., and this time Mielke pounced.

He “observed the same vehicle, now traveling northbound on I-91 in the city of Holyoke,” the release said. “Trooper Mielke then stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as GREGORY CYR, 38, of North Adams. With the assistance of Trooper Brendan Murphy and Trooper Gerald Perwak, CYR and two passengers, FELIX BURGOS, 22, of Worcester, and a 17-year-old juvenile male of Springfield, were subsequently found to be in possession of approximately 986 bags of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl, weighing approximately 19.72 grams.”

Cyr may have been allegedly dipping into the inventory.

Troopers arrested him on charges of OUI drugs, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense, and conspiracy to violate drug law, the statement said.

Burgos and the juvenile were charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to the release.

It wasn’t known if the suspects had hired lawyers.

