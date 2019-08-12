He was deported before Suffolk prosecutors could pursue child rape charges. Now he’s back in Mass.

On Friday, the statement said, FBI agents brought Ortega back to Boston after his extradition from his home country was approved, Rollins’s office said.

The co-founder of a Boston youth baseball organization who was deported to the Dominican Republic in 2014 has been returned to Massachusetts to face child rape charges, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said Monday.

Ortega was held Monday on $100,000 bail during a hearing in Suffolk Superior Court, where he’s charged with charged with three counts of rape of a child under 16, two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and one count each of open and gross lewdness and providing obscene material to a minor, according to prosecutors.

The presiding judge removed a default warrant that had been entered in the case after Ortega failed to show up to court following his deportation, prosecutors said.

“At the time of his alleged offenses in Boston, the defendant was the manager of the Boston Broncos youth baseball league,” the release said. “Beginning in 2003, when the victim was as young as 12 or 13, and continuing until 2010, the defendant allegedly groomed the victim for abuse and assaulted him on multiple occasions. According to prosecutors, the defendant secured the victim’s silence and compliance by refusing to allow the boy to play in games if he did not give in to the defendant’s sexual advances.”

Ortega has a prior conviction for sexual misconduct involving a different child victim.

“The defendant was previously convicted of child enticement in 2012 for his actions toward another member of the youth league,” prosecutors said. “In 2014, he was indicted in this pending case and arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court. He remained held on high bail until May 29, 2014, when that bail was reduced to personal recognizance with the agreement that the defendant would appear in court for all scheduled court dates.”

But by his next hearing slated for June of 2014, prosecutors said, Ortega “had been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and removed from the country. As a result of the defendant’s failure to appear in court, a default warrant issued authorizing the defendant’s arrest.”

In her office’s statement, Rollins thanked authorities who worked to get Ortega back to Boston to face justice.

“I’m grateful to the prosecutors, police, and federal partners who worked to help us hold an alleged child predator accountable,” Rollins said. “This lengthy process comes to fruition today, as the defendant returns to Suffolk Superior Court five years after he was removed from the reach of our criminal justice system.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Material from the Globe archives was used in this report. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.