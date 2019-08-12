Woman, 59, rescued after falling 75 feet down Great Barrington cliff
Over 50 rescuers saved a 59-year-old New Jersey woman who fell off a cliff in Great Barrington Saturday, firefighters said.
Paula Reiss fell about 75 feet down Squaw Peak at the Monument Mountain Reservation around 1 p.m., said Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger. She was hiking with her husband and was “too close to the edge,” Burger said.
“Great Barrington’s initial rescue crew located the party after hiking the mountain and rappelling 75 feet down the cliff. She was stabilized and hauled back to the top with extensive rope systems,” the Great Barrington Fire Department said in a statement.
The rescue took about four hours.
“Several low slope systems were rigged to move the victim down the steep trails to a UTV, which brought her the rest of the way to the parking lot,” the statement said.
Reiss was flown to Albany Medical Center with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, the statement said.
Great Barrington police; Southern Berkshire Ambulance; the Western Massachusetts Technical Rescue Team; and Egremont, Sheffield, Monterey, Stockbridge, and Great Barrington firefighters responded to the scene, the statement said.
“The operation was very technical and labor intensive, but we [were] able to achieve the best possible outcome for someone’s worst possible day. We wish the hiker a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said.
