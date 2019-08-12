Woman, 59, rescued after falling 75 feet down Great Barrington cliff

Over 50 rescuers saved a 59-year-old New Jersey woman who fell off a cliff in Great Barrington Saturday, firefighters said.

Paula Reiss fell about 75 feet down Squaw Peak at the Monument Mountain Reservation around 1 p.m., said Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger. She was hiking with her husband and was “too close to the edge,” Burger said.

“Great Barrington’s initial rescue crew located the party after hiking the mountain and rappelling 75 feet down the cliff. She was stabilized and hauled back to the top with extensive rope systems,” the Great Barrington Fire Department said in a statement.