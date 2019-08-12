79-year-old Derry, N.H. man held without bail for allegedly killing his wife
A New Hampshire man was arraigned Monday for allegedly shooting and killing his wife in their home in Derry on Saturday, officials said.
Roderick Munstis, 79, was ordered held without bail on second-degree murder charges in the death of Ellen Munstis, 74, who was found dead just after midnight. An autopsy determined the cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds” and her death was ruled a homicide.
