Man sentenced to 8 to 10 years in Worcester court for 2015 drug and gun arrest

A man arrested in Shrewsbury on drugs and weapons charges in 2015 was sentenced to serve eight to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday, officials said.

Rashayn Holley, 37, was arrested in October 2015 after police searched an apartment and found approximately 190 grams of cocaine, a firearm, a ballistic vest, and an anabolic steroid, according to Joseph D. Early Jr., the district attorney for Worcester County.