He allegedly smashed two windows on an Orange Line train. They caught him on Boylston Street

Brian Howard, 27, allegedly smashed the windows while riding an Orange Line train, MBTA Transit Police said in a statement.

A Leominster man is facing a criminal charge after he allegedly damaged two windows on an MBTA train Monday, police said.

“On August 12, 2019 at approximately 11:10AM Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of an unknown male who intentionally broke two train windows,” the statement said. “Upon arrival officers ascertained the following: A male, while travelling on an Orange Line train, was punching and kicking the windows to the door causing them to spider web crack. The unknown male exited at State Street and fled.”

Howard couldn’t evade the authorities for long, however.

“Multiple TPD units conducted an area search for the offending male,” the statement said. “A TPD MOP Unit officer, based on a description, stopped a male, later identified as [Howard] ... on Boylston Street. Howard was positively identified and placed into custody for Malicious Destruction of Public Property and transported to TPD-HQ for the arrest booking process.”

It wasn’t known if Howard had hired a lawyer.

