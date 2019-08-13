Boston man, 29, wearing ankle bracelet arrested for carrying gun
Boston police arrested a 29-year-old man in Dorchester Monday after noticing that he was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and appeared to be carrying a gun, police said.
Arndray Love of Boston, was arrested near Columbia Road and Buttonwood Street around 6:30 p.m. after officers from the Boston Police Neighborhood Drug Control Unit were told to look for someone who may be in possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement.
“The individual was walking in such a way as if to suggest he was in possession of a firearm as he continued to look around nervously while frequently clutching an object in his waist area. Moreover, officers specifically noted an easily discernable bulge in the suspect’s right hip area and the fact that he was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet on his ankle,” the statement said.
Boston police declined to say why Love was wearing the ankle bracelet.
Officers pulled Love over after he got into a car, police said.
“While approaching the car, officers observed the suspect hastily bend over in such a way as if to suggest he was trying to hide something. After ordering the suspect to show his hands, officers quickly pat frisked the suspect, whereupon a loaded firearm was found tucked inside the suspect’s right waist area,” the statement said.
Officers confiscated a 9 mm Ruger P89DC gun from Love, police said.
Love was previously arrested March 2 after he was found in a car in Roxbury in possession of a firearm, police said in March.
Love was to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court, South Boston Division, said Boston Police Officer James Kenneally, a department spokesman. Love will be charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm on a public way.
