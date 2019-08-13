Boston man, 29, wearing ankle bracelet arrested for carrying gun

Boston police arrested a 29-year-old man in Dorchester Monday after noticing that he was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and appeared to be carrying a gun, police said.

Arndray Love of Boston, was arrested near Columbia Road and Buttonwood Street around 6:30 p.m. after officers from the Boston Police Neighborhood Drug Control Unit were told to look for someone who may be in possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement.

“The individual was walking in such a way as if to suggest he was in possession of a firearm as he continued to look around nervously while frequently clutching an object in his waist area. Moreover, officers specifically noted an easily discernable bulge in the suspect’s right hip area and the fact that he was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet on his ankle,” the statement said.