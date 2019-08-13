Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman currently at Boston medical facility, lawyer says

“After 40 years in prison, he is not in good shape,” said Eric Tennen, a lawyer who represents the 71-year-old Chapman. “He needs help, he cannot live independently.”

Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman, who was released from prison after his acquittal on Friday, is currently at a Boston medical facility, his attorney said Tuesday.

Tennen declined to specify where Chapman was being treated, adding that he did not know when he could be released from the facility, and was unsure about where Chapman would go once that happens. He would not be released without a place to go, said Tennen.

“That would be . . . medically inappropriate,” he said.

He added, “I can tell you that if he was literally left to his own devices to wander the streets of Boston, I don’t think he would survive a couple of nights.”

Tennen said he did not think his client would survive living at a homeless shelter, either.

He also declined to detail Chapman’s medical problems; he did say his client had trouble walking and was a fall risk.

“He was not in good physical shape,” he said. “So, he has good doctors who are working with him.”

Chapman was found not guilty Friday of fondling and exposing himself in front of prison staff last year at MCI-Shirley, and that acquittal meant that he was released to the public with nine cents to his name, according to Tennen.

Chapman’s sex crimes involving children date back more than 40 years. He is listed on the state’s sex offender registry as homeless. He is not on parole nor probation, according to Tennen.

In September 1977, Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence and sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison, according to records. A year later, he was convicted of several more sex offenses for attacks on four boys in 1974 and 1975.

Lawrence police have called Chapman a person of interest in the disappearance of 10-year-old Andy Puglisi in 1976, but he hasn’t been charged in connection with that case.

In September 1976, police arrested Chapman on charges of murdering 5-year-old David Louison of Brockton two years earlier, but a Plymouth County grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict him.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.