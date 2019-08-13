Duxbury man, 72, dies after he was found floating face down at beach
A 72-year-old man died after he was found floating face down at a Duxbury beach Monday, Duxbury police said.
A couple of kayakers found Jeffrey Hutton of Duxbury unconscious and floating at least 100 yards away from shore at Shipyard Lane Beach around 12:15 p.m., said Duxbury Police Lieutenant Michael Carbone.
“He was swimming and he was found by a couple of civilians floating in the water and unresponsive. Kayakers brought him to shore with the help of a paddleboarder. They put him on a paddleboard and conducted CPR on him,” Carbone said.
The Duxbury harbormaster and police and firefighters responded to the scene and took him to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The state chief medical examiner’s office is investigating Hutton’s cause of death, police said. He likely suffered a medical emergency and police do not suspect foul play, Carbone said.
“The civilians who quickly jumped into action to save or attempt to save this man did a fantastic job. They knew what they were doing, no question about that. They gave their best effort. Unfortunately, the outcome wasn’t what we could have hoped for,” Carbone said.
