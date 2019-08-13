Duxbury man, 72, dies after he was found floating face down at beach

A 72-year-old man died after he was found floating face down at a Duxbury beach Monday, Duxbury police said.

A couple of kayakers found Jeffrey Hutton of Duxbury unconscious and floating at least 100 yards away from shore at Shipyard Lane Beach around 12:15 p.m., said Duxbury Police Lieutenant Michael Carbone.

“He was swimming and he was found by a couple of civilians floating in the water and unresponsive. Kayakers brought him to shore with the help of a paddleboarder. They put him on a paddleboard and conducted CPR on him,” Carbone said.