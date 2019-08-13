Federal regulators approve sale of Pilgrim nuclear plant

The Plymouth plant shut down in May after 47 years of producing electricity.

“The NRC staff has concluded that Holtec … [is] financially and technically qualified to own the Pilgrim nuclear power plant and carry out the decommissioning of the facility,” said Neil Sheehan, an NRC spokesman.

Staff at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday approved the sale of Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station to Holtec International, a New Jersey company that has never decommissioned a nuclear plant.

The approval is contingent on none of the four commissioners who oversee the NRC objecting before a Monday deadline.

Holtec, which specializes in the storage and transportation of nuclear waste, has promised to decommission the site in eight years, well ahead of the 60 years allowed by federal rules.

Advertisement

The NRC staff’s decision came after they “carefully reviewed” Holtec’s technical and financial qualifications; the adequacy of the plant’s decommissioning trust fund; and the company’s ability to cover the costs of managing and storing the spent nuclear fuel at Pilgrim, Sheehan said.

The plant in Plymouth has nearly 3,000 highly radioactive fuel rods cooling in its spent-fuel pools and more than 1,000 encased nearby in 17 massive steel-and-concrete drums known as dry casks. It will be years before the rods are cool enough to store in casks, which could remain on the property indefinitely.

Officials at Entergy Corp., a Louisiana energy conglomerate that has owned the plant since 1999, praised the decision.

“Entergy and Holtec believe that the transfer of Pilgrim to Holtec for prompt decommissioning is in the best interests of the town of Plymouth and surrounding communities, the nearly 270 people from the region who work at Pilgrim, and the Commonwealth,” said Jerry Nappi, a spokesman for Entergy. “We look forward to completing the transaction.”

David Abel can be reached at dabel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.