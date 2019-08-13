fb-pixel

Framingham police probe shooting on Central Street

By Danny McDonald Globe Staff,August 13, 2019, an hour ago

Framingham police investigated a shooting at the 500 block of Central Street Tuesday night, an official said.

The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Lieutenant Patricia Grigas, a department spokeswoman, said in an e-mail.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was alert and speaking with detectives Tuesday night.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act, and no one was in custody as of 10:45 p.m.

