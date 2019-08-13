Globe is a finalist in three categories for Online Journalism Awards

The Boston Globe is a finalist in three categories for the prestigious Online Journalism Awards, which recognize “excellence in digital journalism around the world.”

The Globe has two finalists, both podcasts, in the Audio Digital Storytelling (Limited Series) category: “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.,” a collaboration with Wondery that examines the life, courtroom dramas and prison suicide of the former New England Patriots star, and “Last Seen,” a co-production with WBUR chronicling the notorious Gardner Museum art heist.

In the Feature category, the Globe is a finalist for medium-sized newsrooms for “Losing Laura,” a wrenching account of the death of 34-year-old Laura Levis outside the locked emergency room at Somerville Hospital.