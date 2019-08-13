Globe is a finalist in three categories for Online Journalism Awards
The Boston Globe is a finalist in three categories for the prestigious Online Journalism Awards, which recognize “excellence in digital journalism around the world.”
The Globe has two finalists, both podcasts, in the Audio Digital Storytelling (Limited Series) category: “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.,” a collaboration with Wondery that examines the life, courtroom dramas and prison suicide of the former New England Patriots star, and “Last Seen,” a co-production with WBUR chronicling the notorious Gardner Museum art heist.
In the Feature category, the Globe is a finalist for medium-sized newsrooms for “Losing Laura,” a wrenching account of the death of 34-year-old Laura Levis outside the locked emergency room at Somerville Hospital.
The Globe also is a finalist in the Online Commentary category for “Free Press,” an editorial and nationwide campaign decrying President Trump’s attacks on journalists. The initiative itself prompted death threats to the Globe newsroom.
“Winners will be announced at the Online News Association Conference and Awards Banquet on Sept. 14, in New Orleans,” the Online Journalism Awards says on its website.
The site says the “OJAs recognize major media, international and independent sites and individuals producing innovative work in digital storytelling. The OJA Committee and judges place special emphasis on entries that demonstrate mastery of the special characteristics and emerging technology of digital journalism.”
