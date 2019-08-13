Heavy rains across region, especially in Bristol and Plymouth counties and Newport, R.I.

The region’s weather picture is changing dramatically Tuesday with sunshine being replaced by glowering clouds heralding thunderstorms, possible localized flooding, and heavy rains especially in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday that Boston should get just over a half inch of rain by the time the system dissipates Tuesday night. But much heavier rains are forecast for coastal Plymouth County, Bristol County and Rhode Island, where Newport could get up to 3 inches of rain.

“Widespread rain with embedded heavy downpours, a few thunderstorms, along with humid conditions,’’ forecasters wrote Tuesday. “The greatest threat will be the potential for localized flooding across south coastal New England, especially across portions of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and southeast Massachusetts.”