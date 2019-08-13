Here’s a happy ending: Lost 5-year-old is reunited with his family — and gets a new bike

Police were able to reunite him with his family in just a few hours. The story got an even happier ending Monday when he received a new bike and school supplies.

A lost 5-year-old boy who was found pushing a bike with flat tires through the streets of Holbrook last week had left the house while his grandmother was asleep, according to Holbrook police.

Holbrook Police Officer James Landers brought gifts from an anonymous donor Monday after he was found pushing a bike with flat tires Thursday, Holbrook police said.

Police posted on social media asking for the public’s help finding the “happy-go-lucky” boy’s family Thursday after he was found in pajamas pushing a bike with flat tires and a missing training wheel in front of 52 Plymouth St., said Holbrook Police Chief William Smith.

The boy couldn’t say where he lived because he had just moved to the town to live with his grandmother after he was displaced by a fire.

“He didn’t speak English really well. When I went to the station, I said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘What’s your name?’ I said, ‘Bill,’ and he said, ‘My name is Bill.’ He didn’t know his last name or where he lived, so it was hard to communicate with him,” Smith said.

Officers drove the boy around for two hours, but he could not point out his home, police said.

“His grandmother was in the house with a 10-year-old [boy]. She fell asleep and he fell asleep, and the boy wandered off,” Smith said.

Officers brought the boy to the police station and posted his picture on social media, Smith said. Someone recognized him and called his mother, who called police to claim her son.

“We bought him pizza. He was so happy to have his pizza. We were afraid he would keep coming back here to get pizza all the time. He was having great time coloring and sitting in a fire truck and police car,” Smith said.

Holbrook police delivered the boy some gifts from an anonymous donor Monday night, police said.

“Officer James Landers stopped by our unofficial junior officer’s home with some surprise gifts! Brand new bike, helmet, and back-to-school supplies for the family!” police said in a Facebook post.

Alyssa Lukpat can be reached at alyssa.lukpat@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AlyssaLukpat.