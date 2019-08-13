Lawrence woman injured on trail at New Hampshire State Park
A Lawrence woman who was injured while hiking in Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, New Hampshire Monday night was led to safety by a ranger, officials said.
Paloma Guerrero, 24, of Lawrence, injured her lower right leg while descending the White Cross Trail, shortly before 7 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release Tuesday.
A ranger was already on the trail, responding to a report of another injured hiker, when a passerby alerted him to Guerrero.
The ranger reached her at 8:38 p.m. and provided her with crutches and headlamps to lead her down the mountain, the release said.
Guerrero made it to the base of the trail just before 10 p.m. She refused further treatment, the release said.
