Lawrence woman injured on trail at New Hampshire State Park

A Lawrence woman who was injured while hiking in Monadnock State Park in Jaffrey, New Hampshire Monday night was led to safety by a ranger, officials said.

Paloma Guerrero, 24, of Lawrence, injured her lower right leg while descending the White Cross Trail, shortly before 7 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a press release Tuesday.

A ranger was already on the trail, responding to a report of another injured hiker, when a passerby alerted him to Guerrero.