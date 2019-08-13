Man rescued in 3-alarm house fire in Taunton

The first responders used a ladder to rescue a man from the second-floor balcony. The man’s condition is unknown at this time, but he was conscious and did not require immediate medical assistance, the release said.

Fire crews arrived at 46 Harrison St. around 8:20 p.m. to find large flames and heavy smoke coming from the 2 1/2 story wood-frame home, officials said.

A man was rescued from a three-alarm fire that caused the roof of a six-unit apartment building to collapse Tuesday night, the Taunton Fire Department said in a press release.

There were about 35 firefighters, eight engines, and two ladder trucks on scene when the roof collapsed into the building around 10:30 p.m, officials said.

“There were four additional communities on scene and five more providing coverage of the city,” Communications Officer Brian Silveira said.

Raynham, Dighton, Norton, and Rehoboth fire departments were called to provide assistance, officials said.

One Taunton firefighter was treated at the scene for a non-life-threatening heat-related condition, and all residents of the home are believed to have made it out of the building safely, officials said.

Harrison Street and Winthrop Street on Route 44 will both be closed while the scene remains active.

Residents and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes, officials said.

