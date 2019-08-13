Nathan Carman civil trial set to begin in Providence

Carman, 25, of Vernon, left from Point Judith, R.I. around midnight on Sept. 17, 2016, for an overnight fishing trip with his mother, Linda, aboard his 31-foot boat, the Chicken Pox. Eight days later, he was rescued from a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard and said his boat sank so suddenly he was unable to save his mother or radio for help.

Opening statements in the bench trial are slated for 9:30 a.m. in US District Court in Providence, where the insurer of Carman’s sunken boat wants a judge to quash Carman’s $85,000 claim on the vessel.

PROVIDENCE, RI -- A highly anticipated civil trial involving Nathan Carman, the Vermont man at the center of separate probes into the murder of his wealthy grandfather and disappearance of his mother at sea, begins Tuesday.

Carman was also the last known person to see his grandfather, John Chakalos, before the developer was found shot to death in his bed at his Windsor, Conn. home in December 2013. Police identified Carman as a suspect in the slaying, but he has never faced criminal charges in that murder or the presumed death of his mother.

Last week, Judge John J. McConnell Jr. denied a request by the insurance companies to introduce evidence about the 2013 slaying of Chakalos.

He ruled that only some of the claims brought by the insurers will be heard during the bench trial. It will focus on claims that Carman’s insurance policy was nullified because of faulty repairs he made, including drilling holes to remove the trim tabs and patching them with sealant.

However, McConnell indicated that if the insurance companies lose at trial, there could be a second trial on whether Carman intentionally sank his boat. Evidence about Chakalos’s murder would potentially be allowed at that point.

Lawyers for National Liability & Fire Insurance Co. and the Boat Owners Association of the United States, which sold the policy, allege in court filings that Carman deliberately sabotaged the boat to kill his mother and previously killed his grandfather as part of a scheme to collect a multi-million dollar inheritance.

Carman has adamantly denied killing Chakalos and insists the sinking of his boat was accidental. He told the Globe in an e-mail that he is pushing for the civil trial as a way to respond to some of the allegations made against him.

“The reason I am not walking away, no matter what, is because I am innocent and I want my day in court,” he wrote.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report. Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.