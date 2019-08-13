National Grid worker hit by car last month dies

A National Grid gas worker who was struck by a car while working in Spencer last month has died, officials said Tuesday.

Paul Germano, 50, of Dudley, a 13-year employee, succumbed to injuries he suffered while marking underground piping for a construction project near Main and Greenville streets, a National Grid spokesman said.

“His loss is being felt both by those who were fortunate enough to work with him, and by the National Grid community,” spokesman Ted Kresse said.