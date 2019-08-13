National Grid worker hit by car last month dies
A National Grid gas worker who was struck by a car while working in Spencer last month has died, officials said Tuesday.
Paul Germano, 50, of Dudley, a 13-year employee, succumbed to injuries he suffered while marking underground piping for a construction project near Main and Greenville streets, a National Grid spokesman said.
“His loss is being felt both by those who were fortunate enough to work with him, and by the National Grid community,” spokesman Ted Kresse said.
Germano was working in the eastbound lane of Main Street around 10:20 a.m. on July 31 when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan Juke driven by Madeline Polselli, 60, of North Brookfield, the Globe reported.
Germano was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Spencer police also announced Germano’s death on its Facebook page Tuesday. The department is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.
