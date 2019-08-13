One in custody after pepper spray used on Red Line, MBTA says
One person has been placed in custody following reports of someone using pepper spray on a Red Line train at Andrew Station Tuesday evening, MBTA officials said.
No injuries were reported and the scene has been cleared, MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said.
MBTA is ’still sorting’ out the incident, Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said.
No further information is available at this time, officials said.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
