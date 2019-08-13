Salem charter school teacher dies after fall at Vermont equestrian event

A fourth grade math teacher at the Bentley Academy charter school in Salem died after she fell off a horse while competing in an equestrian event in Vermont, officials said Tuesday.

Jennfer “Jeffie” Chapin suffered a rotational fall as she warmed up for a cross country event Sunday at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s Festival of Eventing in South Woodstock, the organization said in a statement posted on useventing.com.

Chapin, 32, of Wenham, was riding her 12-year-old thoroughbred, Joinem. She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, the statement said.