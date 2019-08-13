Salem charter school teacher dies after fall at Vermont equestrian event
A fourth grade math teacher at the Bentley Academy charter school in Salem died after she fell off a horse while competing in an equestrian event in Vermont, officials said Tuesday.
Jennfer “Jeffie” Chapin suffered a rotational fall as she warmed up for a cross country event Sunday at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s Festival of Eventing in South Woodstock, the organization said in a statement posted on useventing.com.
Chapin, 32, of Wenham, was riding her 12-year-old thoroughbred, Joinem. She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, the statement said.
Kathleen Smith, the interim Salem school superintendent, announced Chapin’s death “with deep sadness” in a statement posted on the district’s website.
“On behalf of the entire Salem Public Schools community, I extend our deepest condolences to Ms. Chapin’s family, friends, students and colleagues,” Smith said in the statement.
Chapin had been a teacher at the school since 2017, the statement said.
“During her time with the district, Ms. Chapin had a positive, lasting impact on her colleagues and students that will not be forgotten,” Smith said.
Grief counselors will be made available for students and staff at the school, Smith said.
