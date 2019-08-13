Search underway for missing boater in Maine
A search was underway Tuesday morning for a man whose skiff was found adrift in Round Pound Harbor in Maine, authorities said.
The 63-year-old man from Bremen, Me. was reported missing Monday after his skiff was discovered in the harbor “with nobody on board,” said Jeff Nichols, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Marine Resources.
The skiff was brought back to the dock by a Good Samaritan, he said.
The US Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol, and Bristol Fire Department conducted a search of Round Pond Harbor and the shoreline that concluded at 1 a.m., he said.
The search resumed at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning by members of the Maine State Police/Maine Marine Patrol dive team, he said.
