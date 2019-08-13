Shark sighting closes Ballston Beach in Truro
Ballston Beach in Truro was closed Monday morning after a shark was spotted in the waters, the town of Truro said.
The beach will reopen at 8:30 a.m. if there are no more sightings, the town said.
“The town of Truro would like to report a sighting of a great white shark at Ballston Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:35 a.m. The shark’s direction of travel is unknown,” the town said in a statement.
This sighting marks the 34th closure on the South Shore and the Cape and Islands since Aug 1. Beaches have closed over 50 times since July 1 after shark sightings.
