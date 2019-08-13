Shark sighting closes Ballston Beach in Truro

Ballston Beach in Truro was closed Monday morning after a shark was spotted in the waters, the town of Truro said.

The beach will reopen at 8:30 a.m. if there are no more sightings, the town said.

“The town of Truro would like to report a sighting of a great white shark at Ballston Beach on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7:35 a.m. The shark’s direction of travel is unknown,” the town said in a statement.