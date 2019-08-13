SJC changes course, orders judge facing federal charges to get $181,000 salary

The state’s highest court reversed course Tuesday and ordered that Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph receive her annual salary while she faces federal criminal charges for allegedly assisting an undocumented immigrant evade federal immigration agents at her courthouse.

The Supreme Judicial Court had ordered Joseph to be suspended without pay on April 25 after US Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office obtained indictments charging her with obstruction of justice.

In a ruling Tuesday, the SJC reinstated her annual salary of $181,000 and ordered her to receive back pay dating to April 25.