Small colleges hope university status will boost their fortunes

Lasell, a one-time women’s seminary, announced Tuesday that it received approval for the change from the Massachusetts commissioner of higher education. It is one of a string of private colleges in Massachusetts that have converted into universities, hoping that the grander connotations of a larger institution with more options will ultimately lure students in greater numbers to campus.

Lasell College in Newton will convert into a university — a status change aimed at elevating its reputation among older learners and international students, and insulating it from the enrollment declines and pricing pressures that have felled several other small, private institutions in New England.

Assumption College in Worcester will become Assumption University starting in the 2020-21 school year. In the past decade, Bentley University, Simmons University, Western New England University, and Bay Path University, have all made the switch.

For Lasell, the university conversion is “the next step in a natural evolution,” said Michael B. Alexander, the school’s president. And it sets Lasell on a path to becoming a “strong and more prominent” institution, he said.

Lasell enrolls about 2,100 students, including about 440 graduate students, and Alexander said he wants to double the number earning master’s degrees. As Lasell University, its graduate offerings will be more obvious to potential students, he said.

Lasell also plans to partner with more businesses to offer specialized training to workers in areas such as hospitality and health sciences, ambitions that will be lifted with a university designation, Alexander said.

“It’s more attractive,” Alexander said. “We’re hopeful it makes them want a partnership with us.”

Whether the cachet of a university title can boost the trajectory of a school remains unclear.

“The change of name makes people recognize that the institution has graduate programs who might not have known otherwise. And it probably is done in part hoping that this designation confers prestige,” said Virginia Shapiro, a Boston University political science professor who is working on a history of US higher educations. “Whether that is true is dubious.”

To become a university in Massachusetts, an institution must offer graduate programs in at least four distinct professional fields of study. It’s a benchmark that many colleges already meet, even if they don’t market themselves as universities.

Other colleges, even if they meet the criteria of a university, are in no rush to order new letterhead and signs.

Boston College and Dartmouth College are well-known for both their undergraduate and graduate degree programs, but neither has expressed interest in a university makeover.

But many smaller colleges don’t have that widespread reputation, and this is a way to stand out, college presidents said.

“We’re laying the foundation for future growth and sustainability in the face of the challenges,” said Francesco Cesareo, the president of Assumption College.

Across New England, small, private colleges are shuttering or fighting for survival as enrollments decline and their finances falter. Newbury College in Brookline closed this year, as did three schools in Vermont: Southern Vermont College, Green Mountain College, and the College of St. Joseph. Hampshire College in western Massachusetts is frantically trying to raise millions to keep that school afloat for the long-term. And in 2018, Mount Ida College in Newton, which at one point considered a merger with Lasell, abruptly closed after plans to combine the two colleges fell apart.

Assumption, a 2,430-student campus in Worcester, began considering converting to a university several years ago in the face of these headwinds, Cesareo said.

For example, enrollment at Assumption dropped from its peak of nearly 2,880 in 2008 even as it increased the amount of grants and financial aid it offered undergraduate students to attend, according to federal data.

Assumption will be restructuring and expanding its programs into specific schools, adding administrative positions, such as deans, to the campus, and expanding its athletics offerings, as part of the university conversion. A donor gave the college more than $1 million to help pay for the changes, Cesareo said.

The college hopes that as a university it will attract more students, especially internationally, and foster more pride and greater donations from alumni, who may be reluctant to donate to a business department but would be willing to give to a school of business, he said.

Overseas students, who are appealing to institutions since they pay more to attend, are familiar with the university label, while colleges suggest more vocational-type education in many countries, experts said.

That can make it more difficult for American colleges to explain their value and offerings when they are trying to recruit internationally, said Benjamin Waxman, the chief executive officer of Intead, a Salem firm that helps colleges and universities with their global branding.

“It’s one less hurdle,” Waxman said. “That explanation doesn’t need to happen if you have university after your name. ... The term college doesn’t hold any prestige internationally.”

At Lasell, where about 7 percent of students are international, primarily from Saudi Arabia and China, officials hope that the university tag will attract more applicants from abroad and ensure that those who come freshmen year will stick around through graduation, Alexander said.

Lasell estimates that it loses about 40 percent of international students after the first year when they transfer to larger American universities in the Boston area or elsewhere.

“We’ve been told, ‘you’ll get more students, and keep more students,’ ” Alexander said.

For Simmons University, the transformation of its campus into four distinct colleges has helped recruit a higher caliber of administrators and leaders to the school, said Katie Conboy, the provost.

Whether it will attract more students, bring in more money, and ultimately help the university withstand the fiscal and demographic pressures is less certain.

Simmons announced earlier this summer that it would eliminate pay increases and reduce retirement matches for employees in an effort to cut costs. The school exceeded its expectations for undergraduate enrollment this upcoming fall, but is forecasting enrollment declines in graduate and online programs, according to university officials.

The university conversion may have helped keep students interested, Conboy said.

For now, “it might be too early to tell,” she said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @fernandesglobe.