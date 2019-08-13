State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Interstate 95 in Woburn

State Police were investigating the death Tuesday morning of a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 in Woburn. Officials said they had not yet identified the victim, who they believe to be male, early Tuesday.

According to Dave Procopio, media communications director for the State Police, troopers received calls just after midnight about a motorcycle crash with “apparent fatal injuries” on I-95 northbound in Woburn, north of Exit 35.

State Police are investigating the crash and whether or not another vehicle was involved. No other vehicles believed to be involved remained at the scene, Procopio said.